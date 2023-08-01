Snag This Massive 9-Quart, Dual-Basket Digital Air Fryer for $80 (Save $100)

Air fryers are a great addition to any kitchen. These nifty devices continue to grow in popularity thanks to a number of factors, including how simple they are to use and their capacity to fry a wide variety of foods at home without the oils and messiness of traditional methods. If you've been considering investing in a quality air fryer, but don't want to break the bank, you'll want to check out this great deal on the Bella Pro Series 9-quart digital air fryer. Best Buy has discounted this large-capacity stainless steel digital air fryer by $100, bringing the price back down to $80, which matches the lowest price we've seen. Just be sure to make your purchase soon if you want to snag one at this price -- this offer will expire tonight, Aug. 1, at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET).

This 1,800-watt large-capacity digital air fryer comes equipped with six digital presets, including air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate, as well as a dual flex basket that allows you to cook up to 9 quarts (or 7.5 pounds) of food at once. And with the dual flex basket, you'll be able to cook two different foods in two different ways, simultaneously -- like fries and wings -- and they'll still finish at the same time, which should keep meal planning simple. And when you want a full load of the same dish, just sync the two baskets together. With a temperature range of up to 450 degrees, you'll be able to use this device to prepare a variety of foods. And with a dishwasher-safe, PFOA-free nonstick cooking basket, divider and crisping trays, and a stainless steel exterior, cleanup should be a breeze.

If this particular air fryer is a bit too large for you and you want to see what else is out there, be sure to check out our roundup of other great air fryer deals happening now.