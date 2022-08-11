Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off

Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the and $300 on the . That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.

Samsung's Galaxy tablets are an excellent iPad alternative for people who prefer to stick to Android devices. And the lightweight and budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is akin to the latest iPad Air. It weighs in at just over 1 pound, and features a stunning 10.4-inch LCD display. Both the 64GB and 128GB versions are equipped with 4GB of RAM, plus a built-in microSD card reader that can expand the onboard storage up to 512GB.

It also boasts a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge, and it comes with Samsung's handy S Pen stylus, which CNET's Josh Goldman found "good for note-taking, sketching and more" in his 2020 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review. This 2022 model comes with a slightly more up-to-date processor and the latest versions of Android and Samsung's One UI software. It currently receives quarterly security updates, so should continue to be updated for some time, though it's not clear exactly how long.