Snag This Apple iPad at an All-Time Low of $349 for Black Friday
This deal at Amazon slashes the price of the 10th-gen iPad by $100, making it more affordable than ever.
Tablets are the perfect blend of portability and size, beating out the bulk of a laptop or the screen of a phone -- and Apple has continues to dominate the market with its current iPad lineup. Apple products carry a hefty price tag and rarely see discounts, but with Black Friday sales already in full swing, we're seeing some serious Apple deals at a number of third-party retailers. Right now you can score the 10th-gen iPad for just $349 at Amazon. That's a whopping $100 savings and the lowest price we've seen.
Apple's 10th-gen iPad is a solid entry-level model that offers a lot of features for the average user. There are a number of improvements over its predecessor, including a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a larger 12-megapixel camera, better speakers and the A14 Bionic chip for faster processing. It's also swapped to USB-C. This model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as Center Stage, which makes this a solid iPad for video-calling or streaming.
It's worth noting that this iPad is not compatible with the Apple Pencil 2, so you'll have to use the first-gen model and a USB-C dongle or grab the new USB-C Pencil, each of which are sold separately. That said, our main gripe with this iPad was the cost over the older (but still functional) ninth-gen model -- and this price cut solves that problem. At just $349, this is a solid deal.
