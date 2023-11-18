X
Snag This Apple iPad at an All-Time Low of $349 for Black Friday

This deal at Amazon slashes the price of the 10th-gen iPad by $100, making it more affordable than ever.

The 10th-gen Apple iPad is displayed against a blue background.
Tablets are the perfect blend of portability and size, beating out the bulk of a laptop or the screen of a phone -- and Apple has continues to dominate the market with its current iPad lineup. Apple products carry a hefty price tag and rarely see discounts, but with Black Friday sales already in full swing, we're seeing some serious Apple deals at a number of third-party retailers. Right now you can score the 10th-gen iPad for just $349 at Amazon. That's a whopping $100 savings and the lowest price we've seen. 

See at Amazon

Apple's 10th-gen iPad is a solid entry-level model that offers a lot of features for the average user. There are a number of improvements over its predecessor, including a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a larger 12-megapixel camera, better speakers and the A14 Bionic chip for faster processing. It's also swapped to USB-C. This model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as Center Stage, which makes this a solid iPad for video-calling or streaming. 

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy?

Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

It's worth noting that this iPad is not compatible with the Apple Pencil 2, so you'll have to use the first-gen model and a USB-C dongle or grab the new USB-C Pencil, each of which are sold separately. That said, our main gripe with this iPad was the cost over the older (but still functional) ninth-gen model -- and this price cut solves that problem. At just $349, this is a solid deal. 

Be sure to check out the other Black Friday Amazon deals on top tech, fitness, home goods and more. 

