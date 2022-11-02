Snag This 55-Inch Vizio 4K TV for Only $298 (Save $130)

SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Best Buy Deals Pokemon Go November Events Best Celeb Costumes RSV Cases Surge Winter Prep for Homes Daylight Saving Time Election Day
Upgrading to a 55-inch smart TV with better resolution can be the perfect way to binge your favorite movies (or the big game) this holiday season.
Vizio M7 Series Smart TV
November has arrived and for many retailers, that means kicking off the holiday shopping season. We finally have more info about Walmart's Black Friday deals, and some of those price drops are already available. If you've been looking to upgrade your entertainment setup, there are a number of 4K TV deals available. Right now, you can score a 55-inch M7 Series 4K TV from Vizio for just $298 at Walmart, saving you $130. 

This 4K QLED smart TV is a good size for most spaces and has a lot to offer for the price, including HDR and Dolby Atmos for quality picture and sound, automatic 4K upscaling and up to 600 nits of brightness. Streaming all your favorite movies and shows is easy: It comes with a voice remote as well, so it's simple to look up what you want to watch using only voice commands. This TV also has AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, allowing you to share movies, music, shows, photos and more from your Apple or Android devices. And for gamers, there are a variety of features that can elevate your experience, including an auto game mode with low input lag, a variable refresh rate, AMD FreeSync and more. It also has 4 HDMI ports so you can easily connect to the consoles or devices you need to optimize your entertainment space.

Read more: QLED vs. OLED TVs: What's the Difference?