Snag This 14-Inch HP Chromebook for its Lowest Price at Best Buy

For a lot of folks who don't spend a lot of time on their laptops, spending several hundred dollars on something that isn't going to see much use feels like a waste. On the other hand, if you spend too little, you get a Windows device that is underpowered and frustrating to use. Luckily, there is a middle ground in the form of Chromebooks, which are much more basic and, therefore, cheaper than your average Windows laptop. You can even grab a 14-inch HP Chromebook from Best Buy for just $169, a substantial $130 discount from the regular $299 price tag.

Under the hood, you'll find the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, a budget-oriented processor that would struggle on a Windows machine but does fine on the more lightweight ChromeOS. Similarly, you get 4GB of RAM, which is usually an abysmal amount on a Windows device but does pretty well for a Chromebook. Put both together, and you get a reasonably smooth overall experience if you need to get the basics like productivity work, watching stuff, or browsing the internet.

One thing that's pretty nice about this Chromebook deal is that you get a 14-inch screen with an HD resolution. While HD is certainly on the lower end, you won't notice the difference in resolution that much due to the smaller screen, and it should be fine for watching stuff. The one that might cause issues for some is the small 64GB of storage, which isn't a lot. That means you'll have to either rely on cloud storage or use an external hard drive.

Overall, while this 14-inch HP Chromebook isn't going to win any awards, it's a great budget-friendly device that will let you get the basics done. That said, if you want something a bit more robust, check out these Chromebook deals for some alternatives.