Snag These Ultracheap Bluetooth Earbuds While They're 80% Off at Amazon

True wireless earbuds, or earbuds without any cable connecting the two buds, have been mainstream for a few years now, so you don't have to spend $200 or more on a pair from Apple or Bose to get a decent pair. There are plenty of more affordable options out there, including this pair from Cable4U, which you can pick up for just $14 right now.

These earbuds typically sell for $72, but you can save 80% right now at Amazon when you use the link below. The discount will be automatically applied during checkout. There's no set expiration on this deal, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

At less than $20, these earbuds aren't designed to compete with some of the high-end pairs out there, but they still offer some good features for the money. They're equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 for easy connectivity and a listening range of up to 12 meters. And with their included charging case, they have a battery life of up to 25 hours for all-day listening. They also have an IPX5 water-resistance rating, so they're protected against sweat and light rain. The product page also makes some lofty claims about support for Hi-Fi audio and 3D surround sound, but let's just say that at this price, I'm a little skeptical.

It's also worth noting that, while these earbuds have a respectable 4.6 out of 5 stars based on over 1,500 reviews, many of the written reviews are for an unrelated product, so take that with a grain of salt. The bottom line is that these are a decent choice if you're just looking for a cheap backup pair of earbuds to keep in your bag, but you should invest a little more if you're looking for a dependable pair of earbuds for everyday use. You'll find tons of great options in our roundup of the best headphone and earbuds deals.