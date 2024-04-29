Snag These De-lightful Smart Govee Triangle Lights at Amazon for 50% Off

Nothing is better than adding a personal touch to your home. If you enjoy a somewhat futuristic aesthetic, want a unique nightlight or want a fun way to add more lighting to your home, these smart Govee triangle light panels might be for you. The LED wall lights are customizable, easy to install and add a futuristic look to your surroundings. With an on-page coupon at Amazon, they're now only $85, a discount of 50% off their regular price of $170.

These triangular light panels are equipped with RGBIC technology and transparent shells to achieve vibrant colors. RGBIC allows these lights to display up to 16.8 million colors. Using the Govee app, you can control your wall art's colors and mood-boosting settings or create sunset-like gradients. You can customize your own designs or use Govee's design templates for inspiration while assembling your display.

Love listening to music? You can sync these lights to a playlist to set your personally perfect vibes while hosting guests or having a quiet night in. There are more than 40 lighting patterns to choose from, so you'll have plenty of options for finding the right settings for your home. The lights include a power cord, so you don't have to worry about charging them or buying and replacing batteries. For those wanting to incorporate voice control, these lights are compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

You get 10 triangle lights with your purchase. This limited-time deal is 50% off after you click Amazon's coupon. If you're looking for smart LED lights but aren't sure if these are for you, we've compiled a list of other smart lights that might do the trick for you.