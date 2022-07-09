The Xbox Series X Cortana Duke Controller Just Got Its First Discount

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

The Xbox Series X|S's Cortana edition Duke controller is ahead of Prime Day. The Duke wired controller is an awesome pad from Hyperkin, especially for retro Xbox fans, and we haven't yet seen a discount for the Cortana-themed model. The white Duke controller for Xbox Series X|S is , though we have seen that particular model drop as low as $50.

The Cortana Duke controller features a beautiful purple, amethyst-like color and a discreet image of Cortana on the right-hand side of the pad. On the back, players can find a Halo 20 Years logo. Other than that, it's just like any other of Hyperkin's Duke controllers, which are great for people with that specific nostalgia -- or just big hands like myself. Unlike the original Xbox's version of the controller, however, this Duke pad features new bumpers that mirror the OG console's black and white buttons. (which are also included on the face of this controller)

Hyperkin's Duke controller also features a 3.5mm headset jack as well as a removable USB-C cable, though it is important to note you can't use the controller wirelessly. The removable cable makes for easier storage and allows the player to replace it easily on their own if it ever gets damaged.

One of the flashier elements of the controller is the screen that displays the original Xbox logo. Not only does it serve as a way to brand Hyperkin's controller, it also plays a special video. While other Hyperkin controllers only play the classic Xbox boot-up animation, the Cortana-themed controller has a special montage of Halo's beloved AI.