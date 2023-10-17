Snag the Thin and Light Surface Laptop 4 for Just $600 Today Only

If you want a thin and light laptop but don't want to spend top dollar on a MacBook Air, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is an excellent choice. While it won't necessarily compete with the latest in Apple's lineup in terms of performance, it's a good upgrade from the Surface Laptop 3 and comes with a touchscreen, something no Mac has. And because it's a slightly older model, you can save a whopping 57% when buying it from Woot for just $600.

Under the hood of the Surface Laptop 4, you'll find the mid- to high-end AMD Ryzen 7 4980U processor, great for handling pretty much any productivity tasks you throw at it. That also makes it a good daily driver, although its 8GB of RAM is on the lower end. That's not necessarily a dealbreaker, especially if most of your tasks are cloud-based and don't require the heavy use of the laptop's internal hardware.

It has a great, 15-inch screen that is touch-enabled and runs at a reasonably high resolution of 2,496x1,664, which means a good quality image overall. Microsoft also threw in Wi-Fi 6 for a faster and more stable connection, and the front-facing HD camera works perfectly for online meetings. Battery life is also excellent, going around 10-12 hours depending on usage, which is impressive given the thinness of the laptops and the high-quality screen.

The only downside is that the storage sits at a relatively small 256GB, though that may be fine if you do end up streaming most of your content and using cloud-based services, or if you're happy to tote around an external drive. On the other hand, if you'd like something with higher specs, there are a lot of other great laptop deals you can look at.