Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Apple WWDC: What We ExpectAssessing Viral Sleep HacksWindows Gets AI CopilotFire Max 11 TabletMeal Subscription vs. TakeoutBest Solar CompaniesVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Credit Cards
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Snag the Perfect Father's Day Gift at Amazon's Garage Essentials Sale

Deal of the day: Save up to 50% on power and manual tools, lights, vehicle accessories and more, with prices starting at just $6.

Max McHone
2 min read
A Rak hammer multitool and box against an orange background.
Rak

Amazon garage essentials sale

Up to 50% off power tools, accessories and more

Whether you need some new tools to take on your summer projects, or you're shopping for a Father's Day gift for your DIY dad, you can find it for less right now at Amazon. The online retailer is currently offering discounts on a variety of tools and bundles, plus lights and other helpful accessories, with prices starting at just $6. 

See at Amazon

No home is complete without a proper toolbox, and whether you're starting from scratch, or just missing a few essentials, this sale is a great chance to snag what you need for less. There are deals on a variety of power and manual tools, plus lights, accessories and even some essentials for your car or truck, with some items discounted by as much as 50%.

If you need all the basics, you can snag this Workpro tool kit, which includes over 10 essential tools like a hammer, tape measure, level and adjustable wrench for just $43, which saves you $11 compared to the usual price. Plus, they feature a unique pink color scheme to help promote breast cancer awareness. You can also complete your toolkit with this Workpro 20V cordless drill set, which you can pick up for $53, or $23 off the usual price. 

There's more than just basic tools on sale as well. If you need an easy way to keep your tools organized on the way to and from the worksite, you can pick up this three-compartment trunk organizer for $42, which is $28 off the usual price. And everybody should have a portable tire inflator in their vehicle's emergency kit. This Fortem model has a maximum pressure of 150 psi and a built-in LED light, and you can pick it up for just $22 right now, saving you $8 compared to the usual price. 

Plus, there are tons of other accessories that would make a great gift for Father's Day, like this Rak 12-in-one multitool, magnetic wristband and universal socket set, which are all available for less than $25.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image