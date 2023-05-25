Snag the Perfect Father's Day Gift at Amazon's Garage Essentials Sale

No home is complete without a proper toolbox, and whether you're starting from scratch, or just missing a few essentials, this sale is a great chance to snag what you need for less. There are deals on a variety of power and manual tools, plus lights, accessories and even some essentials for your car or truck, with some items discounted by as much as 50%.

If you need all the basics, you can snag this Workpro tool kit, which includes over 10 essential tools like a hammer, tape measure, level and adjustable wrench for just $43, which saves you $11 compared to the usual price. Plus, they feature a unique pink color scheme to help promote breast cancer awareness. You can also complete your toolkit with this Workpro 20V cordless drill set, which you can pick up for $53, or $23 off the usual price.

There's more than just basic tools on sale as well. If you need an easy way to keep your tools organized on the way to and from the worksite, you can pick up this three-compartment trunk organizer for $42, which is $28 off the usual price. And everybody should have a portable tire inflator in their vehicle's emergency kit. This Fortem model has a maximum pressure of 150 psi and a built-in LED light, and you can pick it up for just $22 right now, saving you $8 compared to the usual price.

Plus, there are tons of other accessories that would make a great gift for Father's Day, like this Rak 12-in-one multitool, magnetic wristband and universal socket set, which are all available for less than $25.