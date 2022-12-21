Snag the Nest Hub Max 10-Inch Smart Display for $164 During This 1-Day Sale (Save $66)

Having a voice assistant can simplify your life, and a smart display is a great way to use one. Smart displays let you set alarms, get news and weather updates, stream shows and movies, make video calls and much more. Right now the Nest Hub Max with Google Assistant is marked down to just $164 at Best Buy. However, this offer expires tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you want to snag one at this price.

The Nest Hub Max comes equipped with a 10-inch HD touchscreen display and a built-in 6.5 megapixel camera, which makes it a solid option for video calls. The Nest Cam gives you the option to make gestures to pause or play audio. When you're not using the hub to stream movies, check your calendar or turn on your other smart devices, you can use the Hub as a digital photo frame. You can even use the Nest Hub Max like an indoor security camera, letting you look in on rooms while you're away. (And if you want recordings, you can sign up for an optional Nest Aware account.) However, there is also a button that lets you turn off the microphone and camera for added privacy.