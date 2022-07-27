Snag the Meta Quest 2 at $299 and Beat the Impending $100 Price Hike

The Meta Quest 2 has topped our list of the best VR headsets for some time in part due to its affordable $299 starting price. It's about to get significantly less affordable in just a few days, though, with Meta announcing a $101 Quest 2 price hike from Aug. 1. Despite the hardware remaining unchanged, the starting price will jump from $299 up to $400 next week with the increase explained as a move to "continue investing in moving the VR industry forward for the long term."

If you've been on the fence about snagging a Quest 2 headset for yourself, now's the time to pull the trigger before the price goes up. Retailers are still offering the 128GB device at $299 and the 256GB version remains at its original $399 price for the next few days. Here are all of the best places to buy Quest 2 before the price hike.













With no wires and no further hardware needed, the Quest 2 delivers virtual reality games and an immersive VR experience anywhere. It has self-contained motion tracking and a full-motion six degrees of freedom (aka 6DoF) VR controller, plus a high-resolution display and built-in speakers. Apps are downloaded right to the headset's onboard storage, too. The only real downside to the Quest 2 has been the requirement of a Facebook account to use it but even that is going away in the near future.