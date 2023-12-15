Snag the Google Pixel 7 for Just $449 With Our Exclusive Coupon Code
The Pixel 7 is still an excellent phone, and with this deal, it's well worth considering over the Pixel 8.
Even though the latest lineup of Google Pixel phones features the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the latter faced some launch problems and the former is still quite expensive. If you want to save yourself a little bit of cash and get a phone that's still excellent, then the Pixel 7 is a solid option. It still offers relatively powerful performance and long battery life, so you won't feel a significant difference. Plus, you get the most recent version of Android that has some nice upgrades to it.
If you'd like to pick up a phone that still competes with some of the best phones on the market, a special CNET coupon can be used with Wellbots to get it cheaper. If you use the code CNETPIX25, you can get a 25% discount on the 128GB Pixel 7, which brings it down to $449 from $599. The code also works on 256GB variant to save you $175.
We loved the Pixel 7 when we reviewed it a year ago, noting that it had an elegant design and a good camera for the price. That's still the case today, and with Android 14 it's even better than ever. With a large 6.3-inch display and 5G support, what more could you need?
The Pixel 7 comes with Google's Titan M2 security core alongside the Tensor G2 package that ensures fast performance and solid battery life. You'll also benefit from all of that Google magic, including 8x Super Res Zoom, Cinematic Blur and more.
There's no set end date to this Pixel deal, so if you like what you see, then be sure to pick it up before the code expires or the supplies run low. Or if you'd like something a bit different, then check out these other great phone deals.
