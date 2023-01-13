Biggest CES Innovations Worst Products of CES Future of Screens $99 AirPods Possible T-Mobile May Buy Mint Mobile Built-In Way to Cancel Subscriptions Super Bowl Commercials 2023 CNET Shopping
Snag the Apple Studio Display at a Discount -- Save Up to $150

This 27-inch monitor delivers excellent color accuracy, solid speakers and more that make it a worthy splurge for Mac owners.
The standard glass tilt-adjustable stand version of the Apple Studio Display is displayed against a green background.
Apple/CNET

Apple's 5K monitor, the Apple Studio Display, debuted in March last year. It's currently the most budget-friendly external display in Apple's lineup, and while Apple rarely discounts its own products, there have been a few deals on this display at some third-party retailers. 

Right now Amazon has discounted the standard glass version of the Apple Studio Display by $100 and the nano-texture glass version by $150 for a limited time, bringing the cost to $1,499 and $1,749, respectively. Both discounted displays are the models with the tilt-adjustable stand.

Standard glass: $1,499
Nano-texture glass: $1,749

Each of these monitors feature a 27-inch 5K Retina screen, an A13 chip, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with Center Stage and a high-fidelity, six-speaker sound system. Their three-mic array makes for clear audio on calls and voice recordings. More than 14 million pixels and 1 billion colors at 600 nits of brightness make for a phenomenal display. And an antireflective coating also ensures better readability, while the nano-texture glass option further minimizes glare.

They each have one Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port with 96-watt charging capability to connect your Mac, and three standard USB-C ports. Plus, you can pair your Studio Display with Mac notebooks and desktops, as well as Magic accessories (sold separately). 

It's important to note that this monitor doesn't play nice with Windows computers -- but if you're already an avid Mac user, these deals at Amazon can help you score a solid monitor for less than you'd pay at the Apple Store. 

