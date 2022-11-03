Snag the 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE for Just $240 (Save $39)

If you're looking for a smartwatch that won't break the bank, the 2022 Apple Watch SE is a great option. While it lacks temperature, ECG or blood oxygen sensors like the Series 8 delivers, or the always-on display and QWERTY keyboard other models have, the second-generation SE offers just about everything the average person would want in a smartwatch -- including a more reasonable price tag.

Its list price already beats many other smartwatches on the market, and you can find a killer Apple Watch SE deal at Amazon right now, where the 44mm GPS model is -- a $39 savings. This deal doesn't have a set end date, but being an Apple product, we don't expect this deal to last long.

What features are included in the latest SE? It uses WatchOS 9, so you'll have access to the new workout and sleep-tracking features included in the most recent update. It also has Apple's S8 processor, which is the same chip used in the Series 8, making this watch 20% faster than the previous SE, according to Apple. And you'll still be able to get all your iPhone notifications on your wrist and access exercise modes and other activity tracking. (Yes, it's swim-proof.) You can also use Apple Pay at checkout, which is a nice convenience to have when you're in a hurry. It also promises an 18-hour battery life, which is comparable to other Apple Watch options.

A new feature worth noting is that this SE also comes with car-crash detection, which can alert emergency services if you're unresponsive for 10 seconds, a great safety feature. Another neat addition is Backtrack, which is used through the Compass app. It uses GPS to create a path so you can retrace your steps, which can be helpful if you leave the trail during a hike or if you're finding your car in a large lot.

If you've been thinking about investing in an Apple Watch and don't need every bell and whistle available, the new SE is worth considering. It makes a great gift as well, if you're starting your holiday shopping early.

