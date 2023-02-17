Snag Steep Discounts on Refurbished Laptops and Tablets

Devices like laptops and tablets are necessary in this day and age, but they can put quite a dent in your wallet. But if you don't mind a few cosmetic imperfections, refurbished devices have a lot to offer -- at a fraction of the cost of buying new. Right now StackSocial has deals on a that won't break the bank. Some of these deals expire in just a few hours, so we recommend making your selection soon if you want to take advantage of these offers.

Apple This iPad Mini from 2015 comes equipped with a 7.9-inch screen, an 8-megapixel camera and 128GB of storage. It supports LTE and is unlocked so you can use any carrier. It also gets up to 9 hours of battery life per charge and even comes with an accessories bundle that include a snap-on case, a wall charger, lightning cable and preinstalled tempered glass.

Microsoft/CNET Another tablet option is this discounted Microsoft Surface 3 from 2015. It has only 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but you can expand that by up to 200GB with a microSD card (sold separately). The 10.8-inch screen makes it a good option for streaming content, and it provides up to 10 hours of battery life per charge.

Apple/CNET If you want a grade-A refurb in near-mint condition, check out this 2017 MacBook Air. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as an Intel Core i5 processor and a comfortable 13.3-inch screen.

Apple/CNET This 2015 grade-B refurb may have a few dings and scratches, but it's still a solid MacBook. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to handle plenty of basic computing tasks.

Apple/CNET This 2013 model is a grade-B refurb, but at just $250 it might be a good fit for some people looking for a low-cost Apple device. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and an 11.6-inch display.

And if you would prefer newer models, you can find the latest laptop and tablet deals in our roundups.