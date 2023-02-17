PlayStation VR 2 Review Ring Car Cam Review Galaxy S23 Last-Chance Preorder Deals Universal EV Chargers Most Bingeable Show on Netflix 'Ant-Man 3' Review Fastest Fish in World Mpox Cases Drop
Snag Steep Discounts on Refurbished Laptops and Tablets

Refurbished tech, including iPads, MacBooks and Surface tablets are on sale at StackSocial for a limited time, while supplies last.

Adrian Marlow
Devices like laptops and tablets are necessary in this day and age, but they can put quite a dent in your wallet. But if you don't mind a few cosmetic imperfections, refurbished devices have a lot to offer -- at a fraction of the cost of buying new. Right now StackSocial has deals on a number of refurbished items from Apple and Microsoft that won't break the bank. Some of these deals expire in just a few hours, so we recommend making your selection soon if you want to take advantage of these offers. 
Apple

Apple iPad Mini 4 (128GB): $240

Save $489

This iPad Mini from 2015 comes equipped with a 7.9-inch screen, an 8-megapixel camera and 128GB of storage. It supports LTE and is unlocked so you can use any carrier. It also gets up to 9 hours of battery life per charge and even comes with an accessories bundle that include a snap-on case, a wall charger, lightning cable and preinstalled tempered glass. 

$240 at StackSocial
Microsoft/CNET

Microsoft Surface 3 tablet (64GB): $146

Save $448

Another tablet option is this discounted Microsoft Surface 3 from 2015. It has only 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but you can expand that by up to 200GB with a microSD card (sold separately). The 10.8-inch screen makes it a good option for streaming content, and it provides up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. 

$146 at StackSocial
Apple/CNET

Apple MacBook Air (128GB): $355

Save $1,244

If you want a grade-A refurb in near-mint condition, check out this 2017 MacBook Air. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as an Intel Core i5 processor and a comfortable 13.3-inch screen. 

$355 at StackSocial
Apple/CNET

Apple MacBook Air (128GB): $460

Save $540

This 2015 grade-B refurb may have a few dings and scratches, but it's still a solid MacBook. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to handle plenty of basic computing tasks. 

$460 at StackSocial
Apple/CNET

Apple MacBook Air (128GB): $250

Save $749

This 2013 model is a grade-B refurb, but at just $250 it might be a good fit for some people looking for a low-cost Apple device. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and an 11.6-inch display. 

$250 at StackSocial

And if you would prefer newer models, you can find the latest laptop and tablet deals in our roundups. 