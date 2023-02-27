Snag Soundcore's Already Affordable Headphones for Even Less at Amazon

Headphone technology has come pretty far in the past couple of years, which means you don't need to drop serious cash on a pair from Apple or Bose to get decent sound and convenient features. Soundcore makes some of our favorite budget-friendly headphones on the market, and right now, you can snag a pair for even less. Amazon is currently offering up to 35% off select pairs of Soundcore headphones, earbuds and headsets, with prices starting at $60. There's no set expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Whether you're looking for a cushy pair of over-ear headphones or a compact pair of earbuds for wearing around town, you'll find it for less at this sale. The earned a spot on our list of the overall best earbuds for 2023, and right now you can snag a pair for $97, which saves you $53 compared to the usual price. They feature adaptive noise-cancelling, spatial audio, dual drivers for premium sound and even have a built-in heart rate monitor that makes them great for workouts.

Another one of our favorite pairs is the , which are currently on sale for $100, which is $50 off the usual price. They boast impressive noise-cancelling capabilities, a 50-hour battery life, LDAC support for high-resolution sound and multipoint connection so you can pair with multiple devices at once. If you don't want to spend $100, there's also the , which you can pick up for $60, saving you $25. They have hybrid noise-cancelling capabilities with three different modes, 40mm drivers for detailed audio and a 40-hour battery life.

There are a few other discounted pairs you can pick up at this sale, or you can check out our roundup of all the best headphone deals available now for even more bargains.