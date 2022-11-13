Snag Some Extra Storage With up to 71% Off Samsung Drives and More

Between high-res pictures, massive video games, 4K movies and more, it doesn't take long to fill up the storage drive on your computer, game console or other devices these days. Fortunately, it's also easier than ever to pick up some extra storage space, and it doesn't have to cost you big, either. Samsung makes a variety of external and internal storage devices, and right now you can grab some for less at Amazon. The online retailer is currently offering . There's no clear-cut expiration on this sale, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of these savings.

No matter how much extra storage you need, you'll find it for less at this sale. If you just need an easy way to take your data with you on the go, you can pick up this compact on sale for just $24, saving you $16 compared to the usual price. Or, if you need a storage drive that can withstand the elements, you can grab this rugged -- which features an IP65 water and dust resistance rating -- for $70 off, dropping the price down to $90. The is also on sale for $150, $140 off the usual price. And if you've managed to get your hands on the elusive next-gen PS5, you can take advantage of this sale to boost you console's built-in storage. Samsung makes our favorite M.2 SSD that's compatible with the PS5, the , and right now you can grab the 2TB model on sale for $190, saving you $210 compared to the usual price. This internal SSD can sometimes be hard to find in stock, so being able to find one on sale is a bargain you don't want to miss. You can check out our step-by-step video for instructions on swapping out your PS5 SSD here.