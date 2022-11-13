Student Loan Debt Relief on Hold Veterans Day Deals 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Review HomePod Mini Deal Early Black Friday Deals Polar's Ignite 3 Watch RSV Surge Thermostat Settings
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Snag Some Extra Storage With up to 71% Off Samsung Drives and More

You can shop big discounts on external and internal SSDs, SD cards, flash drives and more right now at Amazon.
2 min read
A black Samsung external SSD against an orange background.
Samsung

Between high-res pictures, massive video games, 4K movies and more, it doesn't take long to fill up the storage drive on your computer, game console or other devices these days. Fortunately, it's also easier than ever to pick up some extra storage space, and it doesn't have to cost you big, either. Samsung makes a variety of external and internal storage devices, and right now you can grab some for less at Amazon. The online retailer is currently offering up to 71% off Samsung USB flash drives, SD cards, external SSDs and more. There's no clear-cut expiration on this sale, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of these savings.

See at Amazon

No matter how much extra storage you need, you'll find it for less at this sale. If you just need an easy way to take your data with you on the go, you can pick up this compact 246GB USB-C flash drive on sale for just $24, saving you $16 compared to the usual price. Or, if you need a storage drive that can withstand the elements, you can grab this rugged 1TB T7 Shield external SSD -- which features an IP65 water and dust resistance rating -- for $70 off, dropping the price down to $90. The 2TB model is also on sale for $150, $140 off the usual price. And if you've managed to get your hands on the elusive next-gen PS5, you can take advantage of this sale to boost you console's built-in storage. Samsung makes our favorite M.2 SSD that's compatible with the PS5, the 980 Pro with Heatsink, and right now you can grab the 2TB model on sale for $190, saving you $210 compared to the usual price. This internal SSD can sometimes be hard to find in stock, so being able to find one on sale is a bargain you don't want to miss. You can check out our step-by-step video for instructions on swapping out your PS5 SSD here.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.