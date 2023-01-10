Snag School and Office Supplies for Less With Up to 58% Off at Amazon Today

Everyone needs office and school supplies at one time or another. Whether you are going back to school from your winter break or are working from home, pens, staplers and more are things you likely use daily. Save yourself the trouble of finding a pen to write with using this sale from Amazon for up to 58% off school and office supplies.
This sale is a small sale with all your productivity needs. If you're looking for writing utensils, pick up these trusty Paper Mate InkJoy ballpoint pens for $8 and get an extra 5% off when you clip the coupon. Need dry-erase markers for the classroom or office? These BIC Intensity advanced colorful dry erase markers are $11, while these wet-erase markers from Expo are $16.
Organize your important papers with the Pendaflex portable file box with file rails for the low price of $16, and staple your papers with ease using this Swingline stapler for $20.
There is much more on sale that you can buy to satisfy your office and school supply needs. Head over to Amazon for the entire sale on discounted supplies.