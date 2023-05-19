Snag Savings of Up to 50% Off Everything Sitewide at Solo Stove

Having a fire pit to enjoy cool summer nights is a great way to extend your time outside and make memories with friends and family. However, some models can get pretty pricey. Solo Stove is making it easier to snag one for your next event with its current markdowns.

You can save up to 50% on everything sitewide, including fire pits, pizza ovens and a variety of other products -- even wood. And right now you'll also get a free Mesa with any fire pit or fire pit bundle, making it a great time to invest in a fire pit for your yard. Just add the Mesa to your cart, along with the rest of your order, and then use promo code FREEMESA at checkout. These offers are available now through June 4.

Solo Stove's portable fire pits can light up your backyard, a campsite or any other outdoor space you want to bring fire to, and you can get accessories to make s'mores or other delicious grilled food to keep your company fed and warm. Both the Bonfire 2.0 and the mini Mesa earned spots on our roundup of the best fire pits for 2023. The Bonfire is marked down by $150 right now, bringing the price to just $250 -- and with a free Mesa thrown in, that's a total savings value of $270.

And if you really want to go all out, you can grab the Yukon Ultimate Bundle 2.0. It's the largest fire pit Solo Stove offers and it comes with a removable base plate and ash pan, a shield, a lid, a shelter, tools and more. While it regularly lists for $1,620, you can get one right now for just $910 (save $710).

There are a ton of other items discounted right now, too, including the Pi Pizza Oven, which is marked down to $320, saving you $200 on the list price. And you can find deep discounts on accessories, too, like stands, gloves, tools, pellets and more, so be sure to shop the at Solo Stove to find all the items you'll need this season.

Read more: 5 Unexpected Ways to Use Your Fire Pit During Every Season of the Year