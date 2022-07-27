Snag Samsung's Lightweight Galaxy Tablet for Up to $120 Off Today Only

Apple isn't the only brand carving out its own piece of the tablet market at the moment. Samsung also makes a line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets, and right now you can snag one at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering up to $120 off the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the , and $310 on the . This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight.

Samsung's Galaxy tablets are an excellent iPad alternative for people who prefer to stick to Android devices. And the lightweight and budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is akin to the latest iPad Air. It weighs in at just over 1 pound, and features a stunning 10.4-inch LCD display. Both the 64GB and 128GB versions are equipped with 4GB of RAM, plus a built-in microSD card reader that can expand the onboard storage up to 512GB.

It also boasts a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge, and it comes with Samsung's handy S Pen stylus that CNET's Josh Goldman found "good for note-taking, sketching and more" in his 2020 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review. This 2022 model comes with a slightly more up-to-date processor and the latest versions of Android and Samsung's One UI software. It currently receives quarterly security updates, so should continue to be updated for some time, though it's not clear exactly how long.