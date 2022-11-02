Snag a Previous-Gen iPad Air for as Low as $349 in Early Black Friday Sale

The new fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves earlier this year, which means that we're starting to see some big discounts on fourth-gen models. As an early Black Friday deal, Walmart is offering up to $120 off both the and , dropping the price down to just $349 and $499, respectively. It's worth noting, though, that only the space gray color variant of the 64GB model is in stock right now. There's no clear-cut expiration on these discounts, but even older Apple devices rarely stay on sale for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag this Walmart Black Friday deal at this price.

The fourth-gen iPad Air from 2020 doesn't have an M1 processor like its successor, but unless you plan on using it for lots of particularly demanding tasks like video editing and intensive gaming, this older model should be more than enough. It's equipped with 4GB of RAM and an A14 Bionic processor, as well as Wi-Fi 6 support for fast performance and load times. It has a stunning 10.9-inch Retina display, as well as a 12-megapixel back camera and a 7-megapixel front camera. And, as the name suggests, it's also extremely lightweight, weighing in at just one pound. This tablet isn't going to replace your laptop, but it's great for browsing the web, scrolling through social media, streaming shows and movies, video chatting and more.

For more great bargains, check out our roundup of all the best iPad deals that you can shop right now.