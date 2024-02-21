Snag Our Favorite Robot Vacuum for Just $280 Thanks to a Double Amazon Discount

Whether it's pet hair or crumbs, vacuuming is one of those household chores that's inescapable. While we can't change that, it can be just a little easier with the right tools. Like our favorite robot vacuum overall -- the Dreametech DreameBot D10 Plus -- currently on sale at Amazon for $280. That's thanks to a $100 direct price cut and an on-page coupon for a further $20 off. We don't know how long these discounts will stick around for, so don't miss your chance to nab one at this low price.

The DreameBot D10 Plus got high marks for its performance on medium and low pile rugs and outmatched other robot vacuums tested on hard floor surfaces. It's also compatible with Alexa and has a self-emptying bin you that lasts up to 45 days before you have to clean it out. Though it doesn't mean you won't have to do a thing, it definitely reduces the load for you.

It's not just their top-rated robot vacuum-mop combo that's discounted either. The Dreametech R10 cordless vacuum cleaner, regularly priced at $300, is discounted to $250. Use this lightweight vacuum to clean low-pile rugs, carpet, tile floors, hardwood, upholstery, curtains and more. Have more hard floor surfaces than rug? Consider the Dreametech H12 Pro wet dry vacuum that includes a drying feature, so you don't have to wait to use the room after cleaning. The H12 Pro is usually $560 but is on sale right now for $400.

While you can certainly get your house clean with a little less elbow grease with any of these Dreametech products, there are plenty of other robot vacuum deals going on right now if these options don't suit your needs.