Snag Our Favorite Durable Bluetooth Speaker for Only $60

No party is complete without a great speaker to deliver all your favorite tunes. Whether it's a picnic or a family gathering, a good speaker is a summertime essential. Memorial Day has just passed, which means summer has unofficially kicked off. Amp up your summer gatherings with 40% off this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom speaker. It normally retails for $100, but it's on sale right now for $80. And if you use promo code WBMEMDAY, you can score another $20 off, bringing the price to only $60.

We love this Wonderboom speaker, so much so that we named it the most durable Bluetooth speaker. This speaker has a battery life of up to 14 hours, so you can use it all day without worrying about it running out of battery. It also has an IP67 rating, meaning it's not only waterproof but also dustproof (and it's able to float), perfect for all your pool parties this summer. There's also a really cool feature if you have two of these speakers. Using a special Outdoor Boost mode, you can link two speakers together to create stereo sound by simply pressing a button on each of the speakers to pair them.

For more hot deals like this, check out this list of the best Memorial Day deals under $100 that are still lingering.