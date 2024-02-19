Snag Massive Savings on Tech, Home and More During QVC's Presidents Day Sale
Grab must-have items with bargain discounts on everything from small kitchen appliances and earbuds to robot vacuums, tablets, portable power stations and more.
Presidents Day sales are in full swing today, offering massive savings on a wide variety items, with some products discounted by hundreds of dollars. While plenty of people are taking advantage of incredible mattress deals today, you can find discounts on plenty of other items during the holiday, including tech, apparel, home goods and more at various retailers.
QVC is offering a wide array of popular items at deep discounts right now, from to pod coffee makers to portable solar power stations, cordless vacuums and more. If you're new to QVC, you can score $10 off of your first order of $25 or more when you use promo code WELCOME24, $15 off purchases of $35 or more with code FEBRUARY15 or $20 off a purchase of $40 or more with code HELLO20. We've highlighted some of the best QVC Presidents Day deals below. Act soon, as these deals expire tonight.
These earbuds won an Editors' Choice Award in 2022 thanks to their excellent sound quality and exceptional noise canceling capabilities. At just $200, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 is still a great buy.
With six 120V AC outlets, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC outputs and a 12V car outlet, this portable power station with 2,000Wh can help power your essential devices during outages or while you're off the grid. It comes with a 220W solar panel, too.
This tablet has a 10.1-inch full HD display, along with 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, an octa-core processor and it boasts a 12-hour battery life.
This robot vacuum will clean for you, capturing up to 99% of pet allergens and fine particles down to 0.4 microns. It also comes with a Clean Base that will automatically empty your vacuum, which means you don't have to think about debris very often.
Dyson makes some of the best fans and space heaters, and you can score a huge $130 off this model that can do both.
More Presidents Day deals at QVC:
- Keurig K-Mini Plus coffee maker: $60 (save $49)
- HP 15-inch touch laptop (128GB) with Microsoft 365 and mouse: $400 (save $69)
- Ultrahuman AIR Titanium waterproof smart ring: $300 (save $49)
- Dyson V8 Animal Extra de-tangle cordless vacuum kit: $340 (save $130)
- Ninja Thirsti Sparkling and Still Drink System with CO2 and drops: $140 (save $59)
- Oster XL 11-in-1 digital French door air fry and grill convection oven: $220 (save $59)
- Sorbus double hammock with steel stand (450 pound max. weight): $90 (save $40)
- Our Place 2-pack 10-in-1 ceramic non-stick Always Pans 2.0: $200 (save $42)
- Ninja 7-in-1 Woodfire electric outdoor grill smoker and air fryer: $330 (save $39)
- MSI Katana 15 B12VEK-445US gaming laptop (1TB): $1,149 (save $351)
- Serta Power Clean Max Action mattress pad (queen): $30 (save $5)
- Sharper Image cordless handheld vacuum: $90 (save $29)
- Berkshire blanket chunky rope knit throw: $66 (save $34)
- Canon EOS 90D DSLR camera with 18-135mm lens: $1,599 (save $401)
- GreenPan 6-quart Elite Essential electric smart skillet: $180 (save $69)
- Clickfree Pro (128GB) photo and video storage device: $80 (save $18)
- Shark CarpetXpert upright carpet cleaner with StainStriker: $230 (save $70)
- Waterpik Sonic Fusion 2.0 flossing toothbrush kit: $130 (save $52)
- Chefman custom-temperature 1.8-liter digital kettle: $40 (save $10)
- Arcade1Up Pac-Man arcade with riser: $400 (save $100)
- Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop (512GB): $1,000 (save $101)
- HP DeskJet all-in-one printer with 6 months of HP Ink: $60 (save $59)
- Ninja Woodfire Outdoor BBQ smoker oven and pizza peel: $340 (save $59)
Be sure to shop the entire sale selection at QVC for even more options. For other big savings available during Presidents Day, check out our roundup of the best Presidents Day deals, including meal delivery deals from top brands.
