Snag Massive Savings on Tech, Home and More During QVC's Presidents Day Sale

Grab must-have items with bargain discounts on everything from small kitchen appliances and earbuds to robot vacuums, tablets, portable power stations and more.

Adrian Marlow
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Presidents Day sales are in full swing today, offering massive savings on a wide variety items, with some products discounted by hundreds of dollars. While plenty of people are taking advantage of incredible mattress deals today, you can find discounts on plenty of other items during the holiday, including tech, apparel, home goods and more at various retailers.

QVC is offering a wide array of popular items at deep discounts right now, from to pod coffee makers to portable solar power stations, cordless vacuums and more. If you're new to QVC, you can score $10 off of your first order of $25 or more when you use promo code WELCOME24, $15 off purchases of $35 or more with code FEBRUARY15 or $20 off a purchase of $40 or more with code HELLO20. We've highlighted some of the best QVC Presidents Day deals below. Act soon, as these deals expire tonight. 

The white variant of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are displayed against a black background.
Bose/CNET

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $200

Save $79

These earbuds won an Editors' Choice Award in 2022 thanks to their excellent sound quality and exceptional noise canceling capabilities. At just $200, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 is still a great buy. 

$200 at QVC
The EcoFlow Delta Max portable power station and a solar panel are displayed against a yellow background.
EcoFlow/CNET

EcoFlow Delta Max portable power station: $1,200

Save $749

With six 120V AC outlets, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC outputs and a 12V car outlet, this portable power station with 2,000Wh can help power your essential devices during outages or while you're off the grid. It comes with a 220W solar panel, too.

$1,200 at QVC
The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is displayed against a blue background.
Amazon/CNET

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $85

Save $54

This tablet has a 10.1-inch full HD display, along with 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM, an octa-core processor and it boasts a 12-hour battery life. 

$85 at QVC
The iRobot i5 Plus robot vacuum is displayed against a red background.
iRobot/CNET

iRobot i5 Plus robot vacuum: $300

Save $169

This robot vacuum will clean for you, capturing up to 99% of pet allergens and fine particles down to 0.4 microns. It also comes with a Clean Base that will automatically empty your vacuum, which means you don't have to think about debris very often.

$300 at QVC
dyson-am09-fan
Dyson/CNET

Dyson AM09 Hot + Cold bladeless fan/heater: $320

Save $130

Dyson makes some of the best fans and space heaters, and you can score a huge $130 off this model that can do both.

$320 at QVC

More Presidents Day deals at QVC:

Be sure to shop the entire sale selection at QVC for even more options. For other big savings available during Presidents Day, check out our roundup of the best Presidents Day deals, including meal delivery deals from top brands.

