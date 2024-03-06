Snag Massive Savings on New Gadgets During Samsung's Spring Sale
Android fans can save up to $1,200 off phones, watches, buds, tablets and more right now.
Samsung is one of the biggest tech brands out there, and for good reason. Samsung makes everything from smartphones and tablets to televisions and washing machines. If you've been looking to upgrade your Samsung tech gear or if you've been wanting to switch ecosystems, you can save big during Samsung's spring sale. During this event, you can save hundreds off phones, smartwatches, earbuds, tablets and more.
To help you make the most of Samsung's spring savings, we've rounded up some of the best deals you'll find at this sale below. Just note these deals won't last forever, so you'll want to get your order in soon to secure your savings.
Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S24 lineup is currently on sale and you can save up to $1,060 off smartphone bundles. This includes the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Right now, you can get up to $750 off when you trade in your old device plus 65% off a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, if you buy both devices together. Galaxy Watch 6 avingsare also available for a total potential savings of $1,080 if you buy all three devices.
Samsung's Galaxy watch is a great way to monitor your health stats as you lean into a healthier lifestyle. You can pick up a Galaxy Watch 5 and save $144 on your purchase. You can also save up to 65% on other watches and Galaxy buds.
While the iPad is the go-to tablet choice for most people, Samsung makes some pretty good tablets too. Right now, you can get up to $130 off most Galaxy tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S, which is available for just $220.
