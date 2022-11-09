Snag JBL's Link Portable Wi-Fi Speaker for $100 Off Right Now

From compact mini speakers to massive boom boxes, JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market right now. And while the JBL Link Portable didn't quite crack our list of the best speakers overall for 2022, it's still an incredible value at the current price. JBL currently has this speaker on sale for just $80, which saves you $100 compared to the usual price. There's not a clear-cut expiration on this offer, but deals come and go pretty quickly leading up to Black Friday. We'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This little speaker has a lot to offer for just $80. It has a cylindrical design and sits upright, and boasts 20W of RMS power, so it can deliver crisp, robust and immersive 360-degree sound. In addition to its Bluetooth connectivity, the Link Portable also supports Wi-Fi streaming, and is compatible with both AirPay 2 and Chromecast, so you can stream audio from almost any source with ease. Plus, it has built-in microphones and its compatible with Google Assistant, so it doubles as a smart speaker for your home as well. And with an eight-hour batter life and an IPX7 water-resistance rating, it's great for off-grid adventures as well.