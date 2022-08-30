Snag Jabra's Great Headphones at up to 53% Off Today

If you're on the hunt for a pair of earbuds or a set of headphones, it's important to take advantage of headphone deals, and right now, both Jabra and Amazon have huge markdowns on some of Jabra's most popular wireless earbuds, with some discounted by as much as 53%. But many of these deals will expire tonight, so be sure and shop early if you see a pair you're interested in.

Whether you're looking for headphones to use while working out or for commuting, Jabra has a pair of headphones that will fit your needs.

The Jabra Elite 3 headphones are Jabra's most affordable true-wireless earbuds. Normally $80, these buds lack some of the features of more premium models, such as active noise canceling, but they do offer strong sound and call quality, which makes this deal exceptional. They have 6mm drivers, four microphones for calls and Jabra's HearThrough transparency mode and a battery life of up to 7 hours on a single charge at moderate volume levels. The case also provides an extra three full charges, for a total of 28 hours. They have an IP55 water-resistance rating, which means they can take a sustained spray of water, so they should be fine for basic gym use.

David Carnoy/CNET These ergonomic earbuds are compact and comfortable, offering a secure fit and active noise cancellation. They also get up to 7 hours of playtime per charge and are fully waterproof, so you don't have to worry about sweat or a change of weather when you're at the gym or on the go.

Jabra The Elite 7 Pro are top-of-the-line earbuds that are packed with features, including MultiSensor Voice technology with a bone-conduction sensor, four microphones and intelligent algorithms, as well as adjustable noise cancellation, HearThrough transparency mode and Bluetooth 5.2. They also offer up to 9 hours' play time at moderate volume levels with noise-canceling on, and nearly three additional charges in the charging case, with a total battery life rated at 35 hours. And with an IP57 rating, these buds are dust-resistant and waterproof, so you can use them just about anywhere.

Jabra With powerful noise canceling, large 12 mm drivers and six-microphone technology, these earbuds are designed for quality voice calling. Four of the mics use active noise canceling to provide better noise reduction than previous models. They are IPX4 splash-resistant and have a battery life of up to 5.5 hours when noise cancellation is activated and up to 7 without. It also has a wireless charging case, for a total of up to 25 hours of total charge. And this deal includes two wireless charging pads as well.

And if you prefer on-ear headphones, consider Jabra's Elite 45h on-ear wireless headphones, our pick for best on-ear headphones under $100.

Jabra If you prefer on-ear headphones to earbuds, check out the Jabra Elite 45h. These are solid value headphones that offer good sound quality and a comfortable fit. You can use them to make calls, too, and they even include a sidetone feature that allows you to hear your voice so that you can adjust your volume accordingly so you don't accidentally talk too loud. And with multipoint Bluetooth pairing, you can connect to your computer and your phone at the same time and easily switch between the two when you need to.

