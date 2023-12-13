Snag Holiday Savings of $70 on Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Looking to score a solid pair of earbuds in time for the holidays? Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are some of the best earbuds around -- especially for fans of Galaxy phones. And right now, you've got a chance to snag yourself a pair for less. Amazon has knocked $70 off the list price, dropping the price you'll pay down to just $160. That's only $5 more than its all-time low and matches the lowest price we've seen this year. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later to cash in on these savings.

Besides the superior fit, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer better active noise cancellation, which is improved by about 40%. While they don't compete with high-end models such as the Sony WF-1000XM5, they come close. They also have an excellent transparency mode, although the Buds 2 Pro do lack more fine-tuned noise canceling levels, which is a shame.

It also comes with many other great features for Galaxy device owners. For example, you can get 24-bit audio, unless you're on an Android device that doesn't support One UI, in which case you get AAC audio codec, so you'll miss out on high-res audio tracks. Even so, audio performance is excellent, as you'd expect with earbuds at this price.

In terms of battery life, you get about 5 hours with ANC on and 8 hours with it off, plus another three full charges from the case. The Buds 2 Pro also comes with an IPX7 rating, meaning they're water-resistant. In other words, they can handle sweat or a bit of wind and rain if you like to go jogging.

The Buds 2 Pro are treated by Samsung as a Galaxy accessory, given all the Galaxy-locked features, which isn't necessarily a bad thing considering how popular Galaxy devices are. Even so, that might put you off buying the Buds 2 Pro, in which case it might be worth checking out some of these other earbuds and headphone deals for alternatives. And you can check out our roundups of all the best holiday deals under $25 for even more bargains on smart tech, headphones, toys and more.