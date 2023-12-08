Snag Holiday Bargains During Best Buy's Weekend Sale

Holiday sales are in full swing, and if you're looking to mark must-haves off your shopping list ahead of the festivities, Best Buy has a ton of discounts available on TVs, laptops, headphones, kitchen appliances and much more during it's three-day weekend sale. Snag great gifts or splurge on something to treat yourself. Just note that these deals are set to expire Sunday, Dec. 10 at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m ET), so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

To help you make the most of these holiday bargains, we've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of the best offers. For example, you can score a $100 discount on the GoPro Hero11 bundle that includes two extra batteries, a quick clip, a headstrap, a handler and a carrying case, bringing the price to just $300 -- though this particular deal is exclusively available today, Dec. 8.

Other big bargains that we expect to see throughout the weekend sale include a rare $41 discount on Sonos One SL smart speakers has that brings the price down to $159, as well as a massive markdown on the 48-inch LG A2 Series with an OLED screen, which drops the price from $1,300 to just $550. And anyone looking to add some home security cameras for extra piece of mind can snag the 12-piece Arlo 4 Spotlight Camera security bundle for $270 -- that's a $330 savings on its usual list price.

You'll also find deep discounts on new kitchen appliances like the Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer for just $45 instead of $110 and the Keurig K-Select coffee maker for just $70 instead of the usual price of $150, as well as an $80 discount on the 9th-gen Apple iPad, all of which make great holiday gifts.

Here are some more of our top picks from Best Buy's three-day sale: