Snag Holiday Bargains During Best Buy's Weekend Sale
Take advantage of deep discounts on top tech including TVs, laptops, headphones, security cameras and more.
For those out there still trying to complete all of your holiday shopping, Best Buy is helping you keep a little money in your pocket with big savings on a ton of items, including everything from TVs and laptops to action cameras, Apple gear and even small kitchen appliances. You'll also find some exclusive deals for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so it might be worth grabbing a membership if you don't have one already.
Holiday sales are in full swing, and if you're looking to mark must-haves off your shopping list ahead of the festivities, Best Buy has a ton of discounts available on TVs, laptops, headphones, kitchen appliances and much more during it's three-day weekend sale. Snag great gifts or splurge on something to treat yourself. Just note that these deals are set to expire Sunday, Dec. 10 at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m ET), so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
To help you make the most of these holiday bargains, we've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of the best offers. For example, you can score a $100 discount on the GoPro Hero11 bundle that includes two extra batteries, a quick clip, a headstrap, a handler and a carrying case, bringing the price to just $300 -- though this particular deal is exclusively available today, Dec. 8.
Other big bargains that we expect to see throughout the weekend sale include a rare $41 discount on Sonos One SL smart speakers has that brings the price down to $159, as well as a massive markdown on the 48-inch LG A2 Series with an OLED screen, which drops the price from $1,300 to just $550. And anyone looking to add some home security cameras for extra piece of mind can snag the 12-piece Arlo 4 Spotlight Camera security bundle for $270 -- that's a $330 savings on its usual list price.
You'll also find deep discounts on new kitchen appliances like the Bella Pro Series 8-quart air fryer for just $45 instead of $110 and the Keurig K-Select coffee maker for just $70 instead of the usual price of $150, as well as an $80 discount on the 9th-gen Apple iPad, all of which make great holiday gifts.
Here are some more of our top picks from Best Buy's three-day sale:
- Asus Zenbook 14X OLED laptop (512GB): $700 (save $300)
- JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth speaker: $40 (save $30)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $199 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: $100 (save $60)
- Sony 75-inch X80K 4K Google TV: $900 (save $300)
- Acer Predator Helios Neo IPS gaming laptop (1TB): $1,000 (save $580)
- Samsung HW-B650/ZA 3.1ch Soundbar with Dolby 5.1: $200 (save $200)
- Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: $100 (save $100)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop (512GB): $700 (save $300)
- Insignia 43-inch N10 Series: $130 (save $40)
- Samsung 50-inch TU690T Crystal TV: $280 (save $100)
- Blink Outdoor 3 security camera two-pack: $90 (save $90)
- NordicTrack Commercial S15i exercise bike: $650 (save $650)
- HP 2-in-1 XGA Chromebook Plus laptop (256GB): $379 (save $320)
- Bose QuietComfort 2 earbuds: $200 (save $100)
- LG 27-inch FHD FreeSync monitor: $100 (save $120)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $55 (save $75)
- KitchenAid 5.5-quart stand mixer: $300 (save $150)
- Dyson Pure Hot and Cool Link purifier: $380 (save $250)
- PlayStation 5 bundles: $500 (save $70)
