Snag Freebies Worth Up to $198 When You Grab the Meta Quest 3 VR Headset

Whether you're brand new to virtual reality gaming or you're just looking to upgrade your current VR system, the Meta Quest 3 is the best mixed reality VR headset you can currently get your hands on. Prices start at $499, but Newegg is sweetening the deal with some valuable freebies thrown in with your purchase, including a free game, a free VPN subscription and more. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Buying the 128GB model of the Meta Quest 3 will score you Asgard's Wrath 2 game (a $60 value), absolutely free, as well as a 12-month subscription to NordVPN, which is valued at $70 and is one of our favorite VPN services. Though you can sideload VPN apps onto the Quest, that subscription is primarily useful for your other tech devices and can run on six of them at once. Plus, you'll also receive a $10 Newegg gift card that you can put towards a future purchase.

However, if you opt to upgrade to the 512GB Meta Quest 3, you'll not only get the same free game and NordVPN subscription, but you'll also get a larger $20 Newegg credit and six months of Meta Quest Plus, worth $48. That's close to $200 in freebies. Just keep in mind that this package goes for $649.

If you have the previous-gen Meta Quest 2 and it's in good condition, there's no hurry to upgrade. That said, the Meta Quest 3 is the best option on the market right now (especially as an alternative to the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro) thanks to its upgraded processor and mixed reality experiences -- and this deal offers a lot of value that offsets some of its cost. Be sure to check out our roundup of Meta Quest 3 deals for all the latest offers.