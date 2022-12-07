Snag Exclusive CNET Deals on Google Nest Devices at Wellbots

If you deal with dead spots and buffering in your home, want a speaker you can control with your voice or need a camera to keep eyes on your home when you're gone, you will want to check out the exclusive savings available for CNET readers on Google Nest devices. Not only are the following devices on sale when you apply the promo code at checkout, but you'll also receive free shipping as well.

You can get a Google Nest Wifi Pro (6th-gen) when you use code CNET30 at checkout, saving you $30 off the purchase price. Or if you need to cover more ground, you can get the for $250, saving you $50, when you use code CNET50. And if you want the , you can snag it for $60 less with code CNET60, bringing the price down to $340. These devices all use Wi-Fi 6E technology for a faster, more reliable connection that can support a ton of devices, providing up to 2,200 square feet of coverage per router.

For those looking to upgrade their home audio, there are a couple of smart speaker deals available, too. You can off Google Nest Audio with promo code CNET50, which cuts the price in half. This speaker responds to voice commands, so you can play your podcasts, audiobooks and music hands-free. You can ask it about the weather and get other alerts, too. And it comes in a variety of colors so you can find a shade that matches your style. Or snag a Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) -- that's a $29 discount. Just use code CNET29 at checkout.

And if you just want to keep an eye on your pet, your nanny or your house in general while you're away, grab the Google Nest Indoor Cam. You can get it for $30 less when you apply code CNET30 at checkout, bringing the price to . It sends alerts to your phone and features a built-in stand that can be mounted on a wall. You can even set up routines so that your camera will switch off when you're home, so no video is streamed or recorded until you leave.