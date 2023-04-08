Laptops With Great Battery Life Best Solar Companies Best Mattresses of 2023 Amazon Fire TV on Sale Verizon Fios Home Internet Review Best Money Market Accounts iOS 16.4.1 Security Update When Are My Taxes Due?
Snag Dreametech's T30 Cordless Vacuum for $227 With This Exclusive Offer (Save $223)

CNET readers can upgrade to a stick vacuum for less with additional savings on this already discounted model.

Dreametech T30 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Vacuum cleaners have come a long way in recent years, with massive technology and design shifts meant to make our lives easier. Cordless stick vacuums are one popular model, thanks to how lightweight they are and how easy it is to reach tight spots and corners without having a the hassle of a cord. And right now you can save 43% on the Dreametech T30 cordless stick vacuum at Wellbots when you use CNET's exclusive code CNETVAC43 at checkout. That brings the price down to $227 -- and you'll get free shipping, too. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The T30 comes with dust sensing technology, so you'll be able to know the areas that need extra cleaning and care -- all that data shows up on the smart screen. Plus, the vacuum will automatically adjust the suction as you move from hardwood to carpets throughout your home -- and that can help save battery life. In fact, the T30 gets up to 90 minutes of runtime per charge, giving you ample time to clean. With 190 air watts of suction, a detachable dust cup that holds up to 600 milliliters of debris and a washable filter, this vacuum should be able to handle most messes. It even has a flexible elbow joint to make vacuuming under furniture easier to accomplish. If you've been considering upgrading to a cordless vacuum, this is a solid deal. 

Shopping for cordless vacuums?

Install our CNET Shopping extension, and we'll compare pricing for Roombas, Dysons and Bissell, so you're sure you got the best price.