Snag DJI's FPV Drone and Save $199 Right Now

Put yourself in the game with a combo deal that includes a remote and goggles for an immersive first-person experience.

Memorial Day has come and gone, but we're still seeing a few extended deals like this DJI FPV Explorer drone combo for $800. Over the past few years, DJI has dominated the market for drones, and for good reason. The company makes good ones, with several models even making our list of the best drones for 2024. That said, DJI's models can get expensive. But with this deal, you'll save almost $200 off the original retail price of $999 of the FPV Explorer plus extras.

The DJI FPV Explorer is a good option for anyone looking for a first-person experience. It comes with DJI's Goggles Integra, a pair of premium-feeling immersive goggles for piloting, and it shoots 4K 60fps video. The FPV Explorer is a little heavier than some of DJI's other models, like the Avata, but the weight won't matter once you're lost in the immersive flight experience. With the goggles, you'll see exactly what your drone's camera is seeing -- without looking down at your phone. DJI says its Goggles Integra is "ultra-comfortable and user-friendly with corrective lenses." This combo also includes the DJI FPV Remote Controller 2. 

If you're looking for something cheaper, the DJI Mini 3 is also on sale right now. You can grab it for $549 over at Amazon. Additionally, you can check out other other continuing Memorial Day tech deals.

