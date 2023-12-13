Pokemon remains one of the most popular franchises across generations. Whether you're an avid gamer or need a special gift for the Pokemon fan in your life, Best Buy has a one-day sale you won't want to miss. Today only, you can snag discounted Pokemon cards with prices starting at just $3. These offers expire at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on the savings.

Sleeved booster packs are available for just $3 right now, including the Scarlet and Violet Paldea Evolved and Obsidian Flames collections. That saves you $1.50 on each pack. These boosters are just the right size to make excellent stocking stuffers. You can also beef up your deck with the Oinkologne ex box. You'll get a double-rare Oinkologne ex foil card along with four Pokemon TCG booster packs, a Lechonk foil card and more for just $15. That saves you $7 and gives you a leg up on your opponents.

If you're looking for a bountiful bundle to delight mega-fans, the Pokemon 151 Ultra Premium Collection box is down to $95 right now, a $25 savings. It includes a play mat, six damage-counter dice, a deck box, 16 booster packs from Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet, a code card for TCG Live, a collectible metal card and more. Availability is limited, so in some locations you may need to arrange pick up from your local store, but you can find information for your specific store on the product page.