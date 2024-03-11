Snag Big Sleep Week Savings at Nolah and Get an Extra $100 Off With Our Code
Nolah is offering a steep 35% discounts on select mattresses, and right now CNET readers can also use our exclusive code to grab extra savings.
Getting quality sleep is an essential part of your overall health, and if you need to upgrade to a new mattress, Nolah's Sleep Week Sale is the perfect opportunity. Right now you can save 25% off select mattresses. Plus, CNET readers can score an extra $100 discount by using promo code CNET100 at checkout now through March 16.
If you're struggling to fall asleep and stay asleep, your restlessness and morning aches may be a result of a worn out mattress. While mattresses can be major expenses, there are ways to save. Nolah is currently offering select mattresses at a great price as part of Sleep Awareness Week. You can score deals on some of the best mattresses for side sleepers and for combination sleepers right now, including the Nolah Evolution, a nine-layer mattress with all the latest sleep tech, starting at just $974. That's a $525 discount. Plus, if you use our exclusive code, CNET100, you'll save an extra $100 off your purchase.
Nolah has a bed for everyone and every body type. If you're looking for some additional support, the Nolah Evo Comfort Plus might be exactly what you need. And Nolah says its "plus-sized mattress doesn't sacrifice comfort for support." The hybrid design combines a luxurious Euro topper, pressure-relieving foam and 8-inch individually wrapped coils. Nolah also has an eco-friendly latex mattress if you're looking to reduce your purchase's environmental impact. The Nolah Natural has cushioning, cooling and deep support from premium natural materials like Talalay latex, organic cotton, organic wool and recycled steel coils.
All mattresses purchased from Nolah come with free shipping, 120-night mattress trial and a lifetime warranty. You'll also get a pair of Nolah's fluffy pillows for free. But if you still need more, we've got the best mattress deals waiting for you.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping