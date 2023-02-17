Snag Big Savings on Refurbished TVs From Samsung, Sony and LG

A quality TV can make all the difference in how you experience your favorite games, shows and movies. And while image quality, screen size and budget all play a role in how you shop for the right TV, it is possible to find some high-end models for less than you might think. If you're willing to buy used items, you can save hundreds on refurbished products. Woot has refurbished LG, Samsung and Sony TVs available at a discount, with prices starting at just $480 now through Feb. 20, while supplies last.

If you're searching for a high-end model, it's hard to beat the LG C2. Not only does it sport an OLED screen with stunning contrast, but it also has plenty of other great features, including four HDMI ports that support 4K at 120 frames per second, a variable refresh rate and automatic low latency mode that makes this a great option for gamers. It's available in 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch models, . That's $207 cheaper than buying .

Another solid pick that isn't an OLED TV is Samsung's QN90B. It provides a brighter image than OLED TVs and still has impressive contrast. CNET's David Katzmaier noted in his review that, "the Samsung came as close as any non-OLED TV I've tested" and that it, "produces excellent punch, contrast and overall fidelity." You can snag the for $1,200 right now.

For the lowest-priced model in this sale, check out Samsung's Q60B. It has 4K UHD picture quality, along with dual LED backlighting, HDR and built-in Alexa. Prices start at $480 for the -- although you can go as big as 75 inches and still spend less than $1,000.

All three of these TVs made the cut for a spot on our best TV list and are well worth the money, but there are plenty of other models available, so be sure to check out the at Woot to find the TV with the right features and price for you.

Refurbished items have been inspected and restored to full working condition. Plus, your purchase includes a 90-day limited warranty, just in case. But if you're looking for bargains on new TVs, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best 4K TV deals that you can shop right now.