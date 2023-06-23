Snag Big Discounts on Refurbished Garmin Devices While This Sale Lasts

Garmin is one of the top brands around when it comes to sports and fitness tech -- but the high-end gear can carry a hefty price tag. If you're looking to find deals on Garmin products, Woot currently has select factory-reconditioned options available for much less than you'd pay for brand-new Garmin devices, saving you hundreds. You can grab refurbished smartwatches, dash cams, GPS navigators and other great gear. Plus, all of the products included in this sale have been returned, inspected and restored to fully working condition, which means they're as close to new as you can get without actually being new. These offers are available now through June 25, while supplies last.

Exercise enthusiasts looking for more than just a tracker can grab the updated version of one of our favorite smartwatches for 2023, Garmin's Venu 2 Plus. The original Venu 2 won a CNET Editors' Choice Award in 2021 and the Venu 2 Plus won an Editors' Choice Award in 2022. This smartwatch works with both Android and iOS devices, making it a great choice for just about anyone. Plus, it has an AMOLED display, offers activity tracking and gives you insight into other health data. It also has speaker and microphone support (unlike other models) and gets up to eight days of battery life per charge. Originally $450, Woot has gray and ivory variations on sale for $300 right now.

Another solid option is the Fenix 6 smartwatch, which is also available for just $300 right now. While it's not the newest model in the Fenix line, it's a decent smartwatch with GPS, fitness and sleep tracking. It has a 1.3-inch display and includes convenient features like Garmin pay for contactless payments and also sports solar-charging capabilities, which can extend the battery life as you're enjoying the outdoors. You can also grab the 6X Pro edition for $30 more.

Dash cams are also a good investment, because they can record your adventures or collect evidence if you ever encounter road hazards or get into an accident. There are a couple of dash cams available in this sale, starting as low as $110.

Cyclists can score Garmin's Edge 830 GPS bike computer for $280. It can track your distance, offer training guidance and record other data that can offer you insights on your performance. And golf enthusiasts can snag savings on a couple of items, too. The Approach Z82 GPS laser range finder, which is down to $400 -- a $200 savings on the regular list price of a brand-new version. And the Approach S12 golf watch -- which comes preloaded with over 42,000 golf courses worldwide -- is just $110 at Woot. That's a $90 savings over the list price for a new model at Garmin.

There are other options available, and each product comes with a warranty, just in case -- so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Woot and cash in on these deals before they're gone.