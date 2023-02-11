Snag Big Bargains on New Apple Products at Woot

If you're an Apple fan then you know the company's products come at premium prices -- and good deals can be hard to come by, especially from Apple directly. However, right now Woot has new open-box iPads, MacBooks and iPads available at a discount. The items will ship in original Apple retail boxes and are backed by a 90-day Woot warranty. These offers are available now through Feb. 16 while supplies last -- however, some models have already begun to sell out, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later for the best selection.

If you've been looking for tablet deals, there are a couple of iPad options available now. Check out the 2020 . The base Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage is discounted by $99, bringing the price to $500. It sports a 10.9-inch liquid retina display and the A14 bionic chip with neural engine, plus it gets up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. It supports the Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, but those accessories are sold separately. The 2020 is also available, with prices ranging from $380 to $500, depending on the model you choose, with the lowest price available on the 32GB Wi-Fi version.

However, some people need a full workstation. For a solid powerhouse you can rely on, it might be worth investing in the MacBook Pro. You can grab several 2021 models at a discount, including this for $2,750 (save $749). It sports the Apple M1 Max chip, as well as 1TB of SSD storage and 32GB of RAM. The MacBook Pro model in this sale is available for $1,470 -- a $529 discount -- which comes with an M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

And if you're looking for a desktop, you can save $300 on the 24-inch . This iMac earned a spot on our list for best desktop computers for 2023. This model has 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM, along with the Apple M1 chip. It also has a 1080p HD camera and a three-mic array so you can video chat with ease, as well as a six-speaker sound system. Plus, this desktop supports Wi-Fi 6, so you can access ultra-fast speeds with the right router.

Be sure to shop the to see all the different configurations that are available.