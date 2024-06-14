Snag Apple's AirPods Pro 2 at $60 Off and Get $40 Back in Best Buy Credit

Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds are hugely popular and for very good reason. But it's absolutely fair to say that their usual $249 asking price can be very offputting. However, those who act fast can bag a set with a huge $60 off and get $40 back in the form of Best Buy credit, effectively saving you $100 total. The catch? You'll need to be a My Best Buy Total or My Best Buy Plus member to be eligible for the deal and it can't be applied to this purchase -- instead you'll see the credit in your account approximately 15 days after this order is fulfilled. Still, if you shop at Best Buy often enough to justify paying for one of its premium membership programs, you'll probably find that $40 to be as good as cash.

If you're not a paying member, you can still nab the $60 savings, the same price Amazon is offering, though Best Buy does sweeten the deal with up to four months of free Apple services including Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and more.

Even with a refreshed AirPods lineup potentially on the horizon, Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro are still among the best noise-canceling earbuds you're likely to find. As well as blocking out noises, they sport a transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, and they can automatically optimize their volume based on your environment. In use, the earbuds promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (including the battery life stored in the charging case). They also instantly pair and switch between Apple devices, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use for those in the Apple ecosystem.

If you plan on buying these to use with your Apple Vision Pro headset, you'll enjoy support for 20-bit/48 kHz lossless audio with ultralow latency. The Apple Vision Pro has its own built-in speakers so AirPods aren't an essential add-on, but they do allow for a more immersive -- and private -- viewing experience if you want to lose yourself in a movie.

Not into Apple's buds or looking for headphones instead? There are tons of headphone and earbud deals available right now.