X
Snag Apple's AirPods Max for $450 at Amazon and Best Buy (Save $99)

Grab over-ear headphones with impressive sound quality, noise canceling and battery life while they're on sale.

The black variant of Apple's AirPods Max are displayed against a blue background.
Apple/CNET

Earbuds may be all the rage these days, but it's hard to beat a classic set of headphones. According to CNET's David Carnoy, Apple's AirPods Max are the best high-end wireless over-ear headphones you can get and scored a spot on our list of the best noise-canceling headphones for the year. Right now you can save $99 on each color variant of Apple's AirPods Max at Amazon and Best Buy, bringing the price to just $450. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.  

The AirPods Max sport an Apple H1 headphone chip in each ear cup and offer top-notch sound quality. You'll get up to 20 hours of playback per charge, which means you can enjoy your favorite content all-day long without interruption. Along with impressive active noise cancellation, which allows you to tune out the world and immerse yourself in your music, these headphones also offer a transparency mode for when you want to hear everything around you. The AirPods Max can connect to any Bluetooth device, but it's worth noting that some of its features, including spatial audio, will only work when paired with Apple devices. 

Be sure to check out our roundup of the best AirPods Max accessories to find cases, cushions and more. And if this is still too much of a stretch for your budget, you can find some AirPods Max alternatives at a cheaper price.

