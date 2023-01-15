Snag Apple Chargers and More for Over Half Off Right Now at Woot

The nice thing about being an Apple user is that there's a whole ecosystem of accessories specifically designed for your devices. The drawback is that those accessories are often much more expensive than their Android counterparts, and Apple almost never offers any discounts directly. But right now, Woot is offering as much as 59% off Apple chargers and other accessories, so you've got a rare chance to snag some at a discount. These deals are available until Jan. 31, but there's a chance they will sell out before then, so act fast if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

It's always a good idea to have some spare chargers around the house or in your bag, and this sale is a great chance to stock up for less. You can pick up a for just $25, which saves you $32 compared to the usual price. Or you can with a one meter USB-C to Lightning cable and a 20W power adapter for $30, $8 off the usual price. Or for serious charging power, you can pick up this , which can be used for charging MacBooks, as well as iPhones and iPads. It's on sale for $25, which saves you $24 compared to the usual price.

And there's more than just charging gear on sale. This comes in two different colors, can hold up to three credit cards at a time and snaps into place on the back of your iPhone (12 Series or newer). It's $31 off, dropping the price down to $28. And if you've got some AirTags and want to make sure they're not going to slip out of your bag or backpack, you can pick up this for just $24, which is $34 off the usual price.