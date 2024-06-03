Snag Apple Accessories for as Low as $10 at Woot

Apple makes some of the most sought-after tech products out there, but they're also some of the priciest. With as much as you pay for your Apple devices, it only makes sense to want to protect your investment. But cases, wristbands and other accouterments can also add up. If you've been looking for a case, keychain, charger or wristband for your gear, you can now find Apple branded accessories starting at $10 at Woot. These discounts are active until June 14 or until stock runs out.

Current offerings at Woot start as low as $10 for silicone or leather iPhone 12 cases with MagSafe and leather Air Tag loops and keychains. You can also score a USB power adapter for this paltry price. For an extra $5, you can get a set of two Air Tag loops or keychains as a part of these deals. If you enjoy wired earbuds, Woot is currently Apple EarPods for as low as $13. Below are a few more deals that start at only $10.

Woot is also offering USB-A to USB-C adapters starting at $15. With so much to choose from, we've compiled additional deals below.

Woot's deals on Apple accessories are hard to pass up. But if you need more ideas for how to protect your precious Apple goods, we also have lists of AirTag and AirPods Max accessories.