Snag an Unlocked Motorola Razr Plus Foldable for Almost Half Off

Foldable smartphones have become increasingly popular, which makes sense since they are a really cool piece of tech. The last few years have seen foldable tech go from something quite gimmicky to being a valid piece of technology. For example, the concept of a foldable phone like the Motorola Razr Plus, where you only have a small screen on the front, means that you're less likely to start browsing or doom scrolling when replying to a message.

There are some pretty good deals on foldable phones right now, and this deal on the Motorola Razr caught our eye. While it usually retails closer to $1,000, you can grab a new model from Woot for just $533. Also, it's an unlocked version, so you aren't tied to a specific carrier. Keep in mind that although the device is new, it is being sold as an open-box product.

There are plenty of reasons why the Motorla Razr Plus has been so well received by those who've used one. The list starts with the 6.9-inch internal foldable display and continues with the 3.6-inch external one, which can be used for reading messages, checking notifications and more.

This phone can be used on all of the major US carriers, with T-Mobile and Verizon offering 5G connectivity. It's speedy on the inside too, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. The whole device is water-repellent and will survive a splash of rain just fine. All things considered, this is a great way to dip your toe in the world of foldables at a price that won't break the bank.

