Snag an M1 iPad Pro for Up to $199 Off While You Can

Amazon is offering discounts on both the 11-inch and 13-inch models of the latest iPad Pro right now. But hurry, chances are these deals won't last for long.
Apple's iPads claimed several spots on our list of the best tablets for 2022, and if you want the very best that Apple has to offer, you'll want to upgrade the the iPad Pro. We named the 2020 iPad Pro the best tablet for creatives, and right now you can pick up the newer 2021 model at a discount. Right now at Amazon, you can save up to $149 on the 11-inch model, or up to $199 on the 13-inch model when you activate the instant coupon. Just note that discounts jump around quite a bit between different configurations, and without a clear-cut expiration, we can't guarantee how long these deals will remain available.

While it's not quite as new as the 5th-gen iPad Air, the 2021 iPad Pro remains Apple's most powerful tablet. It's equipped with an advanced M1 chip, the same processor found on some MacBooks, as well as 8GB of RAM on models with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage, or 16GB of RAM on the 1TB and 2TB models. The 11-inch model has a Liquid Retina display with LED backlighting, while the 13-inch model has an upgraded Liquid Retina XDR display with full-array local dimming. Both models feature support for both Wi-Fi 6 -- as well as 5G if you opt for the more expensive cellular model -- for lightning-fast web browsing. 

Deals on the latest Apple devices rarely last for long, so we'd reccomend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab an iPad Pro at this price. And for even more bargains, check out our roundup of all the best iPad deals you can shop right now. 

