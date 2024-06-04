Snag an Apple TV 4K for Only $90 at Verizon Right Now

If you're a fan of the Apple ecosystem, then you know their gadgets see only the rarest of discounts. That's why we scour the internet to find savings on these prized devices. For a limited time, the Apple TV 4K is available at Verizon for only $90. That's a discount of $40 off the regular price of $130. There's no clear end date on this deal, which can be an indication that it won't last long.

This Apple TV 4K device has a storage capacity of up to 64GB, which is great when you want to download your favorite media so you can watch it without the hassle of dealing with Wi-Fi. Even so, you get smart connectivity with this TV that lets you stream from Apple TV Plus and use it along with other apps, such as Apple Music, Apple Fitness or Apple Arcade. It comes with a Siri remote control so you can choose your content manually. However, the Apple TV 4K is compatible with the Apple HomePod, which lets you use voice control options if you'd rather do that.

The Apple 4K TV offers high-quality resolution for vivid images and contrast. It's also equipped with Dolby Atmos sound, though you'll need to connect to Dolby-quality speakers or devices to get the full benefit of its cinema-quality sound. And of course, you can use AirPlay to watch your preferred shows, films and content.

We've also reviewed many other streaming devices if you want to shop around to find exactly what you need.