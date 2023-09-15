Snag Amazon and Ring Smart Home Devices for as Little as $12 at Woot

Whether you're looking to add some security or convenience to your home, Amazon has a smart device that can help you do it without breaking the bank. And right now, you can get your hands on some for less. Now through Oct. 2, Woot has a selection of new and refurbished Amazon smart devices and Ring security equipment on sale, with prices starting at just $12. Though Woot typically has a limited supply available, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a top pick at just $20 in this sale. It's one of our favorite cheap video doorbells, offering all of the basics like a 1080p HD camera, live streaming, night vision, two-way talk and motion alerts. Or, if you want the convenient installation of a wireless model, you can upgrade to the Ring Video Doorbell 2, which is equipped with a removable and rechargeable battery pack, for $40.

On the smart home side of things, you can nab an Amazon Smart Plug from just $12 refurbished, or get one brand new for $15. Usually $25, this Alexa-enabled plug adds voice control to any outlet at a great price, whether you want to turn a lamp on and off remotely when away from home or bring a dumb device into your smart home setup.

Those are just a few examples from the sale, but it's well worth taking a look at the entire selection with many other Ring alarm and video doorbell products in the mix, plus Amazon's own smart thermostat. Of course, the privacy concerns around Ring should be noted for anyone considering what cameras to put around their home. You can enable end-to-end encryption on Ring's products, which can help alleviate those concerns for privacy-minded folks, but it's not the default setting and breaks certain features.