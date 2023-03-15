Snag a Video Doorbell for as Little as $20 With Refurb Models on Sale at Woot

There's tons of DIY security equipment out there, ranging from cameras to motion detectors to smart locks and lots more. But if you just want an easy way to keep an eye on who's coming and going from your house, a video doorbell is all you really need. And right now, you can pick one up at a discount. Woot currently has a selection of used Ring and Blink video doorbells on sale -- both Amazon brands -- with prices starting at just $20. This sale runs through April 30, but there's a limited supply available, and some models have already sold out. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

While these video doorbells may exhibit some signs of wear and tear, all models have been tested by the manufacturer to ensure they're in full working condition. They're also backed by Woot's 90-day limited warranty, so you're covered in case you run into any issues in the first three months.

If you're after the most affordable video doorbell available, you can snag for just $20. It supports HD video and two-way audio, but because it's wired, it will require some know-how to connect it to your home's wiring. If you'd rather avoid that headache altogether, you can upgrade to with nearly identical specs and features for just $5 more. And if you're looking for more than just the basics, you can pick up the for $90. It doesn't support two-way audio, but does have a built-in motion detector and records 4 seconds of black and white preroll footage, so you can see what was happening leading up to any incidents.

