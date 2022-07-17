Snag a Smart Home Starter Kit for Just $58 Today

If you don't have any smart devices in your home yet, but are curious about making the switch, Best Buy has got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, the tech retailer is offering $27 off a smart home starter kit that includes a Google Nest Mini smart speaker, and a 4-pack of GE Cync soft white smart bulbs, dropping the price down to just $58. Or, for $65, you can upgrade to the . Both deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The Google Nest Mini is an excellent entry-level smart speaker, and was named our favorite budget option on the market in 2022. This compact smart speaker is great for getting quick updates on the weather, news, your calendar, and much more. Plus, it's handy for setting alarms and streaming music through your favorite apps. And with a built-in microphone, it offers hands-free voice control for any Google Assistant-enabled smart devices, including thermostats, locks, TVs and smart lights.

With the Nest Mini, these GE Cync smart lights couldn't be easier to install and use. All you need to do is screw them in, connect them to your home network and you're good to go. They can be controlled hands-free through your smart speaker, or remotely using the Cync companion app. Each 60-watt bulb can be controlled individually, or as a group, and you can even set custom schedules for each day of the week. They're also much more energy efficient than a typical 60-watt incandescent lightbulb, and last up to 15 times longer, so you'll be making fewer trips to the store for replacements.