Snag a Refurb Pixels Mobile Monitor and Take a Second Screen on the Go

Adding a second monitor to your workstation can seriously boost your productivity, and once you make the switch, you'll never want to go back to a single-monitor setup again. You can't lug a hefty 32-inch 4K monitor around with you, but there are slimmer screens designed to be portable -- and right now you can snag one at a great price. Today only, Woot has a selection of , with prices starting at just $160. This sale ends at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and some models may sell out before then, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

All the monitors available here are refurbished, which means they may show "slight signs" of wear and tear, but have been tested and ensured to be in complete working condition. They also come backed by Woot's 90-day limited warranty, so you're covered in case you run into any issues in the first three months.

If you don't mind some dings and scrapes, this sale is a great chance to get your hands on a sleek monitor you can take anywhere at a great price. At $160, the is the most affordable model you'll find at this sale. It features a 12.5-inch full HD display, and connects to your laptop, PC or even your Nintendo Switch using a USB-A or USB-C cable. You can even connect two at a time if you want to go all out with a triple-monitor setup. Or, if you'd prefer a larger display, you can pick up the for $180. At 14.1 inches, it has the largest screen of any monitor on this sale, and it's extremely portable at just 0.35 inches thick. And if 14 inches is a little large for your needs, you can snag the for $180 as well.

You can also check out our roundup of all the best monitor deals for even more bargains on secondary screens.